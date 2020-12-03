Felicity Palmateer Releases Nude Surfing Film, ‘Skin Deep’

Skin Deep from Flick Palmateer on Vimeo.

Empowering.

That is how professional big-wave surfer Felicity Palmateer described the experience of shooting her newly-released surf film, Skin Deep.

Available to rent on Vimeo, the description reads: “Skin Deep is an avant-garde audio-visual performance-art project that meshes Felicity Palmateer’s two life-long passions; art and surfing.” The four minute and 16 second film features Palmateer surfing nude in remote locations around the globe including Fiji, Hawaii, and Western Australia.

The idea for the project was conceived four years ago and while it was supposed to be released in late 2018, an unnamed sponsor pulled the plug. However, everything was eventually worked out and the film was finally released this week.

“The ocean has always been my biggest mirror to how I’m feeling mentally and the process of shooting Skin Deep was incredibly empowering and cathartic,” said Palmateer in an Instagram post. “By embracing my femininity in a place free of judgement it’s allowed me to view my body in such a different way. To honour it for what it allows me to do physically and to embrace self love and acceptance.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Felicity Palmateer (@flickpalmateer)

Get a sneak peak at the trailer above, and then head over to Vimeo to watch the film in it’s entirety.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!