‘Field of Dreams’: Yankees, White Sox to Play on Iconic Movie Field in Iowa





If you build it, two professional baseball teams will come. Major League Baseball announced on Thursday that the New York Yankees and the Chicago White Sox will play a game at the “Field of Dreams” in Dyersville, Iowa, on Aug. 13, 2020. The site is where the 1989 film Field of Dreams was filmed.

The location will have a new, 8,000-set temporary stadium built to handle the amount of people at the game. The matchup marks the first time that an MLB game will be played in Iowa. Construction on the ballpark is beginning this month and will be ready for the game next year.

“As a sport that is proud of its history linking generations, Major League Baseball is excited to bring a regular-season game to the site of Field of Dreams,” commissioner Rob Manfred said in a release. “We look forward to celebrating the movie’s enduring message of how baseball brings people together at this special cornfield in Iowa.”

The MLB released a video rendering of what the temporary stadium will look like at the Field of Dreams site:

If you build it … pic.twitter.com/F3ydl0IQUo — MLB (@MLB) August 8, 2019

The 2020 matchup will be broadcast on Fox and will be a home game for the White Sox. This won’t be the first time the Yankees have made history by playing a game in a new location: Earlier this season, the Yankees faced off against the Boston Red Sox in London, marking the first time an MLB game has been played in England.

“The Yankees organization is proud to participate in such a unique celebration of baseball,” Yankees managing general partner Hal Steinbrenner said in a statement. “Field of Dreams captures the pure essence of baseball, and it continues to bring generations of fans — and families — together to embrace its timeless roots.”

Here’s what the field looked like in the film Field of Dreams: