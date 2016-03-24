Fit Fix: 15 Years Ago Today, Randy Johnson Obliterated a Bird With a Fastball

Fowl Ball: It was 15 years ago today—a sunny afternoon, much like any other—when Arizona Diamondbacks lefty Randy “The Big Unit” Johnson delivered a fastball straight into a bird precisely as it flew across the field. The avian visitor exploded on impact, leaving little but a pile of feathers on the baseball diamond.

15 years ago today, Randy Johnson ended a bird’s life with a fastball. This is the story of the infamous pitch from the bird’s perspective. via FOX Sports Arizona Posted by FOX Sports on Thursday, March 24, 2016

See Also: After his retirement from baseball, Johnson became a pretty solid photographer. (Note the logo on his website.)

The Madness Continues, Part I: Not all birds are in mourning today. The No. 1 Oregon Ducks ousted the No. 4 Duke Blue Devils, 82-68, en route to a berth in the tournament’s Elite Eight. [NBC Sports]

The Madness Continues, Part II: Second-seeded Villanova thumped No. 3 Miami Thursday night, scoring the game’s first 8 points and never looking back en route to a dominant 92-69 victory.

Mix highlight clip of Kris Jenkins, Ryan Arcidiacono in Villan… It was Jenkins and Arcidiacono who stole the show for Villanova! Posted by NCAA March Madness on Thursday, March 24, 2016

Let the Games Begin: CrossFit workout 16.5, the final workout of this year’s Open, has been revealed, and it’s a doozy:

Friday 160325 Workout 16.521-18-15-12-9-6-3 reps for time of:ThrustersBurpeesMen use 95 lb.Women use 65 lb. Posted by CrossFit on Thursday, March 24, 2016

Run Home!: The Houston Astros’ A.J. Reed does not look like a guy who enjoys 10k runs in his spare time. So he was probably pleasantly surprised to find that the Mets’ Yoenis Cespedes thought Reed’s shot underneath the outfield wall was somehow unplayable, since it meant he could leisurely jog around the bases for a nice, peaceful in-the-park home run. (Hear that? That’s the sound of Mets fans howling profanities. And it’s only spring ball!)

Redick-ulous: You better believe Mason Plumlee was feeling pretty silly Thursday night after Chris Paul neatly slotted a pass through Plumlee’s legs to J.J. Redick, who promptly dropped in a bucket for the win.