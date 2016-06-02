Fit Fix: Baseball, Surfing, and Skateboarding ‘Supported’ for Tokyo Olympics

The Endless Summer (Olympics): The International Olympic Committee will officially support adding five new sports—baseball/softball, karate, skateboarding, sports climbing, and surfing—to the Tokyo Olympics in 2020, the IOC announced Wednesday. If the change is approved at the annual meeting of Olympic bigwigs in Rio in August, the addition would represent “the most comprehensive evolution of the Olympic Programme in modern history.” We’ll say.

And in a positive note for Dream Team fans, the IOC is “pushing” to include Major League Baseball players in the competition as well. (Actually, maybe we should bet on El Equipo Sueno—the Dominican Republic would probably field a pretty damn good team.) [Olympic.org]

The Million-Dollar Man: With his fourth-round win at Roland Garros on Wednesday, Novak Djokovic became the first tennis player in history to claim more than $100 million in prize money. He’s accumulated it all over a 14-year career, ahead of Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal, both of whom dropped out of the French Open this year. [ATP World Tour]

Who You Got?: The Golden State Warriors and the Cleveland Cavaliers are set face off in Game 1 of the NBA Finals tonight. And while both casual fans and the braniacs over at FiveThirtyEight are both expecting the Warriors to take the title, it would be a foolish man who ignored a focused, healthy, LeBron-led team with the city of Cleveland at its back.

Vamanos, Penguinos!: The Pittsburgh Penguins once again iced the San Jose Sharks 2–1 (OT) in the Steel City to take a 2–0 lead in the Stanley Cup Finals. Phil Kessel drew first blood in the second period with his tenth playoff goal, and Conor Sheary sealed the deal in extra time. [ESPN]

Lighten Up, Dark Side: Disney has reportedly ordered four weeks of summer re-shoots for Rogue One: A Star Wars Story because the tone of the movie was too grim and didn’t quite match the “classic” feel of previous Star Wars movies. [The Hollywood Reporter]

It’s Time for Makin’ Mookie: Red Sox outfielder Mookie Betts is on an absolute tear, hitting five home runs in just seven at-bats and becoming the first player in baseball history to homer in both of the first two innings of two consecutive games.

Marvelous, Indeed: Oscar winner Brie Larson is the frontrunner to play Carol Danvers, aka Captain Marvel, according to a report from Variety. Whoever gets the casting nod (and Larson certainly fits the bill) will likely appear in a different movie from the Marvel Cinematic Universe before starring in her own superhero flick—the first from Disney Marvel starring a woman. [Variety]

Shaq Attack: Under no circumstances can Shaquille O’Neal ever go incognito, even with the world’s best disguises.