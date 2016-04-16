Fit Fix: Bryce Harper Hits His 100th Home Run in Grand Style

Keepin’ It 100: Bryce Harper smashed his 100th major-league homer Thursday night in decidedly grand fashion, once again sending a Julio Teheran pitch 429 feet into the top decks of Nationals Park with three men on to make it a grand slam. Harper is the eighth-youngest player to reach the century mark, but he’s the only player to do so with a grand slam on his 100th, according to Elias Sports Bureau. [ESPN]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Here’s a supercut of all 100, courtesy of the folks at Major League Baseball:

Your browser does not support iframes.

Complete Game: Philadelphia pitcher Vince Velasquez was on fire Thursday afternoon, fanning 16 batters and allowing only three hits as the Phillies shut out the Padres, 3-0. [Phillies]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Run and Gun: Kansas City Royals shortstop Alcides Escobar pulled off an extraordinary play of his own Thursday night, sliding into a beautiful fly ball catch and throwing to first base with enough time to make the double play.

Your browser does not support iframes.

The Purple People-Eater Returns Home: Minnesota defensive great Jared Allen signed a one-day contract on Thursday so he could officially retire as Viking. Though he’s a California native, Allen is a football icon in Minnesota, especially after his earth-shaking 2011 campaign. [Minnesota Vikings]

Speaking of Retirement: Percy Harvin has announced he is retiring from football at age 27, the Buffalo Bills receiver told team leadership, the NFL’s Ian Rapoport reported. Harvin, an electric dynamo with game-changing speed and agility, was frustrated with a nagging hip injury that landed him on the injured reserve last season. [NFL]