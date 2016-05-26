Fit Fix: Darlington Nagbe Scores Clutch Goal for the U.S. Against Ecuador

Darlington Nagbe FTW: The U.S. and Ecuador were both scoreless in their match Wednesday night until the 90th minute, when Portland Timbers star Darlington Nagbe—who came off the bench for the Americans—found himself in a very convenient spot to for a perfectly controlled clutch goal. (And Ian Darke matched it with a beauty of a game call):





He Nearly Knocked the Leather Off: Texas Rangers rookie outfielder Nomar Mazara hit the longest home run of the 2016 MLB season so far with an epic 491-foot shot to right field Wednesday night against the Angels:

Elite Genes, Elite Games: Nearly half of all NBA players (48.8%) are related by blood to elite athletes in other sports, according to a recent analysis from The Wall Street Journal. A lot of it has to do with height—the average NBA player is 6’9″, a solid 11 inches taller than the average man—but insiders also point to environmental benefits of being raised around the game. More remarkable? The percentage of elite athletic relationships for NBA ballers is far higher than that of the NFL (17.5%) and MLB (14.5%).

Jacked and Jacked-er: Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is a big dude who works his ass off in the gym, but he is decidedly less epic-looking when he’s standing next to 6’3″, 250-lb Washington Redskins tight end Vernon Davis:

Speaking of the Dwayne: The hardest-working man in Hollywood is working a little harder these days. The Rock is attached to star in a Die Hard-style action movie, set in China, that already looks so promising that the movie has set off a bidding war among Hollywood studios for the rights to produce it. And as if that weren’t enough—you know, besides Baywatch and Jumanji and the upcoming Fast 8—Johnson’s co-producer Hiram Garcia says they’ve been mulling a spinoff movie for Johnson’s Fast and Furious character, Luke Hobbs. “He’s a beloved enough character that [the audience would] love to see what a ride with him would be like in his world,” Garcia said in an interview with ComicBook.com. Johnson sleeps very little as it is, but now it’s getting to the point where we wonder how he even sleeps at all.

Christian Pulisic, Clock Eater: When you’re clinging to a 1–0 lead in the 90th minute and you just need to run out the clock, pass the ball to this guy:





Cristiano Ronaldo Stays Home: CR7 sought to calm down his fans amid transfer rumors on Tuesday, as the Portuguese striker vowed to “retire at Real Madrid.” “The other clubs”—presumably Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester City—”can forget it,” the La Liga star said in an interview with Jugones de LaSexta, a Portuguese-language international paper. [ESPN FC]

Stifling Defense: Kawhi Leonard, Draymond Green, Deandre Jordan, Chris Paul, and Avery Bradley have been named to the NBA’s All-Defensive First Team, the league announced Wednesday.

Nadal Reaches a Milestone: With his second-round win over Facundo Bagnis at the French Open on Thursday, Rafael Nadal became the eighth man to win 200 matches at Grand Slam tournaments. Much of that success has come on the clay: the Spaniard has won nine times at Roland Garros, and is a stunning 200 of 230—good for a win percentage of .870—in majors. Roger Federer (who is out of this year’s tourney with an injury) holds the record at 302 wins. [ESPN]

Sorry Not Sorry: D.B. Weiss and David Benioff, the executive producers and writers of Game of Thrones, issued a mock apology on Jimmy Kimmel Live! Wednesday night for the ending of Sunday’s episode of HBO’s swords-and-sorcery drama. (Spoilers, obviously.)

Throwing Shade at SI: The fitness-focused folks at FloElite weren’t too pleased with Sports Illustrated‘s ranking of the 50 fittest men and women in sports, rightfully pointing out that it didn’t make much sense to exclude athletes like Katrin Davidsdottir (last year’s CrossFit Games winner), Olympic weightlifter Ilya Ilyin (who holds world records in multiple weight classes), and strongman Brian Shaw (who won the 2015 Arnold Strongman Classic). “As you can see, it’s pretty clear SI didn’t try to put together an actual ranking and instead compiled a list of the “50 fit men and women our interns have heard of,” the authors allege. Gauntlet thrown. [FloElite]

Speaking of Strongmen: Watch strongman Manjit Singh, a 66-year-old grandfather from the U.K., unofficially set a Guinness World record by pulling a 12-ton double-decker bus for 50 feet using nothing more than his ponytail. (He reclaimed the record that he’d held until 2009, when it was broken by a different competitor.) [Leicester Mercury]

And Speaking of CrossFit Stars: Here’s former CrossFit Games champion Annie Thorisdottir, talking about her decision to withdraw from the 2015 Games and her hopes for this year: