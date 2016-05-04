Fit Fix: George Springer Crushes a Home Run Out of the Houston Astros’ Stadium

Per Aspera Ad Astros: George Springer hit this ball so hard, it not only sailed over the stands but straight-up flew out of Minute Maid Park in Houston last night. It was presumably discovered a mile from the stadium, at the center of a smoldering crater.

Griezmann for the Win(ning Goal): Atlético de Madrid may have lost 2–1 to Bayern Munich Wednesday night, but the Spanish side progressed in the Champions League on away goals thanks to this critical shot from Antoine Griezmann:

And here’s the goal that sent Bayern out. Antoine Griezmann’s decisive strike puts Atletico into the final #UCL pic.twitter.com/iA0EudQWqP — Sporting Index (@sportingindex) May 3, 2016

May the Fourth Be With You: It’s Star Wars Day, and that means it is 100% appropriate to celebrate with this Star Wars Workout. Yes, we know it sounds silly, but it will definitely have you sweating just a few minutes in. Use the Force. [Men’s Fitness]

Or, You Know, Just Lift Giant Rocks: This is how you get in competition shape when you’re a 6’9″, 400-pound Icelandic guy who eats 13 pounds of food every day.





The Latest From CrossFit Regionals: If you’re not into lightsabers or giant boulders, try something from the dark side of the Force: Individual Workouts 3, 4, and 5 from the CrossFit Regionals, which were announced Tuesday. Here’s Workout 5:

400-meter run

40 GHD sit-ups (also called “Roman Chair” situps)

7 deadlifts at 405 lbs.

Sounds Insane, Right?: If those look a little ridiculous, then that’s because they are. “The regionals workouts are programmed for the top athletes to go to the Games,” says Games grand-poo-bah Dave Castro. “It is not programmed for those who can’t It’s programmed for those who can…. Expect events that will stop [CrossFit Games] athletes. It’s not about making your favorite athlete shine. It’s about testing them and exposing weakness in them.”

Take It Into Overtime: The Toronto Raptors’ Kyle Lowry knocked down this stunning half-court shot at the end of regulation to take the Miami Heat into overtime during their NBA Playoffs matchup Wednesday night. (The Heat eventually sealed the deal, though, winning 102-96.)

The shot. #WeTheNorth Posted by Toronto Raptors on Tuesday, May 3, 2016

The Shark Snaps: Jeff Samardzija had a pretty good night from the mound Wednesday night, allowing only one run and fanning nine batters in eight innings as the Giants defeated the Reds, 3–1. He fared worse in the batter’s box, though:

Jeff Samardzija proves that pitchers really hate being on the other end of strikeouts: https://t.co/wyqfMROxyH pic.twitter.com/2bDwyL2ihM — Cut4 (@Cut4) May 4, 2016





Why You Always Lyin‘: It’s an open secret that pro athletes fudge their heights and weights on official rosters. The Oklahoma City Thunder’s Kevin Durant, for example, is listed at 6’9″, even though he’s actually 6’11”. Why the deception? For Durant, it’s about fitting his position: “I’ve always thought it was cool to say I’m a 6-9 small forward. Really, that’s the prototypical size for a small forward. Anything taller than that, and they’ll start saying, ‘Ah, he’s a power forward.’” [The Wall Street Journal]