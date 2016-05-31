Fit Fix: Golden State Warriors Silence Oklahoma City Thunder in Game 7 Comeback

Stealing Their Thunder: After falling behind 3–1 in the Western Conference Finals, the Golden State Warriors completed a stunning (except not really) comeback over the weekend, surging past the Oklahoma City Thunder late in Game 6, 108–101, and then sealing the conference championship Monday night with a 96–88 victory in Game 7. Draymond Green and the Splash Brothers will face off against LeBron James, Kevin Love, and Kyrie Irving in Game 1 of the NBA Finals on Thursday at 9 p.m. ET.

Penguins Eat the Sharks: Pittsburgh edged San Jose, 3–2, in the first game of the Stanley Cup Finals on Monday night. The series continues in the Steel City on Wednesday for Game 2. [USA TODAY]

Cloudy With a Chance of Curveballs: Boston Red Sox pitcher utterly flummoxed the Orioles’ Chris Davis with a knuckleball so erratic that even his catcher lost it:

The Best of the Best: The last of the CrossFit Regional competitions have wrapped, and that means we finally have a good look at the top competitors heading into the 2016 CrossFit Games. Matt Fraser, last year’s runner-up, claimed the top spot in the men’s division, although defending champion Ben Smith is close behind in third. It’s a similar picture on the women’s side, as 2015 third-place competitor Sara Sigmundsdottir claimed the top spot ahead of fellow Icelandic competitor and former champ Annie Thorisdottir (in second) and defending champ Katrin Davidsdottir (in seventh). [FloElite]

What a Pain the Ass: If you sit around all the time at your job and you occasionally skip leg day, you could be at risk for the dreaded “dormant butt syndrome,” a product of weak glutes, hamstrings, hips, and lower back muscles. The cure? Some good old-fashioned deadlifts. [NPR]

Man on a Mission: Here’s a first look at Dwayne Johnson’s character, Luke Hobbs, in the upcoming Fast 8.





Cheetah Speed: Zookeepers at the Cincinnati Zoo strapped a GoPro to the back of Savanna, one of their resident cheetahs, and the result is pretty damn cool: