Fit Fix: Jake Arrietta Throws a No-Hitter As Cubs Crush Reds

Great Bear: You can forgive Cubs fans if they’re feeling a little extra hopeful Friday morning. Jake Arietta fireballed his way to his second career no-hitter on Thursday night, blanking the Reds 16–0 in Cincinnati with only 4 bases on balls and 6 strikeouts. (One fan was so excited, he joined in the postgame celebration.)

Showtime!: The Blackhawks and the Blues were tied with three apiece in double overtime Thursday night, with the ‘Hawks needing a win to stay alive in the first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs. So who better to step up than Patrick Kane, the NHL’s top goal-scorer this season, with an absolutely clutch goal? [Chicago Blackhawks]

https://youtube.com/watch?v=iJAhLvSnA6c

She Pulls With Borrowed Hands: Five years ago, Lindsey Ess, now 32, lost both her arms and legs to infection. But after doctors managed to attach a new set of arms to her body with a still-experimental double hand-transplant surgery, Ess found a way back to the gym. Now, she’s deadlifting and rowing like any other athlete—with hands that, until very recently, weren’t hers. [ABC News]

An Unusual Haka: There aren’t a ton of Maori players on AC Milan, or in Milan generall. But as part of a promotion with NIVEA, actors dressed as the Italian football team broke into a haka, the traditional Maori war dance, before their match against Capri. It did not go over well.

Hey, It Worked for Gotham: SyFy has reportedly ordered a pilot for the TV series Krypton, billed as a prequel to the Superman arc that focuses on Superman’s grandfather as he tries to save Kal-El’s native planet. [Entertainment Weekly]

The Spider’s Web Catches Another: Robert Downey Jr. has signed on for upcoming Spider-Man: Homecoming, which likely means Iron Man will make an appearance in Sony/Marvel’s standalone Spidey series. Because Sony controls the Spider-Man rights while Disney owns the Avengers, Downey actually had to sign a separate contract, even though it’s ostensibly the same cinematic universe. [The Hollywood Reporter]