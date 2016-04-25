Fit Fix: Tom Brady’s 4-Game ‘Deflategate’ Suspension Is Reinstated, Appeals Court Rules

What a Deflating Ruling: Tom Brady’s four-game suspension over the ‘Deflategate’ scandal has been reinstated, a U.S. appeals court ruled Monday, meaning that the Patriots quarterback will start the first four games of the season—against the Cardinals, Dolphins, Texans, and Bills—on the bench. The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled that Commissioner Roger Goodell had acted within his power in banning Brady, overturning a lower court’s previous ruling in Brady’s favor. [ESPN]

Manziel Under Fire: A grand jury on Monday voted to indict Johnny Manziel on a misdemeanor assault charge, WFAA reported. The former Cleveland Browns quarterback is charged with assaulting his ex-girlfriend, Colleen Crowley, in Dallas in January. The former Heisman Trophy winner is accused of hitting Crowley so hard he burst her eardrum, according to court filings. [WFAA]

Sporting Heroes Gone Good: Want some positive sports news? Take a look at Washington Nationals superstar Bryce Harper, who continued his dominant hitting streak Sunday with a solo homer in the bottom of the ninth to tie up the game against the Twins. The Nationals capitalized on Harper’s game-saving run, winning 6–5.

Your browser does not support iframes.

In Sunnier News: Here’s a look at the new trailer for the second season of HBO’s Ballers, starring Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. We’re absolutely sure that one thing remains the same this season: The Rock knows how to get his suits tailored.

https://www.facebook.com/BallersHBO/videos/1683295581935599/&show_text=0&width=560

Pass the Ice Cream: As some new studies have indicated that formerly vilified foods aren’t actually that bad—butter, for instance, or full-fat dairy in general—manufacturers of foods like chocolate, ice cream, and bacon are re-tooling their marketing efforts to steer away from “low fat” offerings and ramp up foods with fewer processed ingredients like high-fructose corn syrup. [New York Times]