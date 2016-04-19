Fit Fix: Trevor Story Sets New MLB Record With Eighth Home Run

The Story-Book Start Continues: Trevor Story may have flown under the radar before he got into the major leagues, but he’s wasted no time in making a name for himself—and now he’s earned a spot in the history books. The Colorado Rockies shortstop dinged his eighth homer of the season off Cincinnati Reds pitcher Ross Ohlendorf at the Great American Ball Park on Monday night, which is two more than any other MLB player this season. It’s also the most of any player after 13 games, setting Story up for what could be a season of more records if he can stay healthy and take care of that strikeout percentage.

Every Minute Counts: You probably already know that even relatively quick, high-intensity workouts—like our five-minute full-body blast—are plenty effective when it comes to revving up your heart rate. But they’re especially valuable for people without a ton of time, like busy parents or road-weary travelers, who make the most of a quick sweat session to stay in shape. [Wall Street Journal]

Noah Syndergaard Makes an Impression: The Mets’ resident god of thunder throws so hard, his pitch literally left an imprint on the chest of catcher Kevin Plawecki.

How hard does Syndergaard throw? Plawecki blocked a pitch w/ his chest. Theres now an imprint where his necklace was pic.twitter.com/Sd52ije5PZ — Steve Gelbs (@SteveGelbs) April 19, 2016





The best part? It wasn’t even a fastball.

Syndergaard throws so hard that when Plawecki blocked a pitch, it left an imprint of his necklace on his chest. It was a curveball. Cripes. — Marc Carig (@MarcCarig) April 19, 2016





Origins of Apocalypse: 20th Century FOX dropped a clever website and conspiracy theory-style video, with voiceover from George Takei, about the history of the first mutant and apparent Big Bad played by Oscar Isaac in the upcoming X-Men: Age of Apocalypse.

What if the world’s first mutant actually appeared thousands of years ago? Unlock the secrets of En Sabah Nur. Posted by X-Men Movies on Monday, April 18, 2016

Speaking of Oscar Isaac: The multifaceted actor has Star Wars fans salivating over the promise of upcoming Episode VIII. In an interview with the Los Angeles Times ahead of X-Men: Apocalypse, Isaac said director Rian Johnson (Looper, Brick) is “definitely going to places and investigating things that haven’t really been done in the ‘Star Wars’ universe…. In some ways it feels like we’re making an independent film.” [LA Times]

Better Hope the Raptors Listen to Him: Director Juan Antonio Bayona has signed on to helm the upcoming (and inevitable) Jurassic World sequel, although previous director Colin Trevorrow is staying on to co-write the script with Derek Connolly. Bayona directed The Impossible, about a family’s attempts to survive the 2004 Indian Ocean tsunami, and the upcoming Spanish-British fantasy drama film A Monster Calls. [io9]

If You Can’t Get Abs: For the record, you still have plenty of time to hammer out your summer six-pack (with, say, our soon-to-come Built for the Beach Program). But if you’re not quite there yet, hang out on the beach with a guy who’s built like Jon Bass. Of course, you could just be Zac Efron or Dwayne Johnson, and accomplish both at the same time. But we’re giving you options here.



