Fit Fix: Watch Hanley Ramírez Defend His Turf With a Monster 468-Foot Home Run

Defending His Turf: Boston Red Sox first baseman Hanley Ramírez was pulling double-duty last night. In the bottom of the first, he absolutely pulverized a ball from Oakland Athletics pitcher Sean Manaea, sending it a whopping 468 feet and into the light tower atop the Green Monster.

Then, because Ramírez is not a man to be trifled with on defense, he reminded A’s baserunner Coco Crisp that only he, the lord of first base at Fenway Park, is responsible for in-game landscaping adjustments.

For All the Beer in Japan: Former major-league baseball player Brandon Laird, who now plays for the Hokkaido Nippon-Ham Fighters in Japan’s Pacific League, smacked a home run into a Kirin Beer sign, thereby winning himself a year’s supply of suds and $10,000. So what’s he plan to do with it? “Definitely not drink it. Maybe give some to the batting practice pitchers or whoever wants it.” [Japan Times]

Brandon Laird won a year's supply of beer with this home run https://t.co/VLMW83joZf via @PacificleagueTV #lovefighters #NPB — Jason Coskrey (@JCoskrey) May 10, 2016





(Side note: Japanese announcers apparently love to say “It’s GONE” after home runs, even on Japanese-language broadcasts.)

Russell Westbrook Would Like a Word: Tracy McGrady heated up the Internet a little bit on Tuesday with one hell of a hot take about Stephen Curry’s history-making unanimous MVP award: “For him to get this unanimously, it just tells you how watered down our league is. When you think of [Michael Jordan], Shaq—I mean, those guys really played against top notch competition. More superstars, I think, on more teams, than it is in our league today. But it’s well deserved. He had a hell of a season.” [Fox Sports]

The Rise and Fall of “The Notorious”: Whether you love Conor McGregor or hate him, you’ll want to read this new profile of the garrulous Irish MMA star, which reads like a poem, except with more punches and blood than most other poetry. [The Atlantic]

OH MY KAHWI: The San Antonio Spurs may have lost to the Oklahoma City Thunder on Tuesday night, but the Spurs’ Kawhi Leonard proved exactly why he’s the NBA Defensive MVP, turning in a game-high five steals, plus a team-high 26 points, six rebounds and four assists.

OH MY KAWHI Posted by San Antonio Spurs on Tuesday, May 10, 2016

Game Over: Video game addiction isn’t just a huge timesuck—it’s also associated with with a loss of sleep, obesity, insulin resistance, and increased levels of unhealthy cholesterol, according to a new study published in the journal PLOS ONE. [Science Daily]

That’s So Meta!: Check out the new “Honest Trailer” for Deadpool, which is just about as funny as the source material:

Deadpool Hey Ryan Reynolds, was it as good for you as it was for us? Posted by Screen Junkies on Tuesday, May 10, 2016

The Falcons and the SEALs: Dan Quinn, the head coach of the Atlanta Falcons, had a surprise for his players this offseason: a week of intensive Navy SEAL-style training, including team carries of 240-pound logs and “high-stress” pushup drills. “Our worlds are really different in terms of Special Operations and the things that they do, but the connection that takes place within the team, that part, they’ve nailed,” Quinn said. [Sports Illustrated]

Just “Medium Rapping”: Daveed Diggs—who plays Thomas Jefferson and the Marquis de Lafayette in Hamilton on Broadway—can spit verse like it’s nobody’s business.

https://youtube.com/watch?v=FTNBdgv6VBs

Vlad Has Some Work to Do: Russia President Vladimir Putin typically scores a bevy of goals in his annual exhibition match for his country’s Night Hockey League, but he hit a historic low Tuesday night with only one goal and two assists. At least he won. Like always. [Quartz]