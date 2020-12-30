Five Minutes of Ridiculous Surfing Wipeouts and What Causes Them

Anyone who has ever entered the ocean and attempted to ride a wave has probably experienced it: The Wipeout. They range from gentle splashes to violent pounddowns that reduce you to a helpless rag doll. Regardless, the thrill of riding a good wave always outweighs the unfortunate experience of being dragged along the ocean floor.

In an ode to the wipeout, surfer Brad Jacobson walks us through the many different types of wipeouts and what mistake causes each one. Watching this video will not only provide some interesting insight into surfing technique, but it also is very entertaining. Because let’s face it, watching other people wipeout for five straight minutes is a great distraction from work, chores, or anything for that matter.

Sit back, relax, and enjoy.

