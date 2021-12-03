Formula DRIFT Roars Back With 2022 Schedule

Less than a couple weeks after the 2021 Formula DRIFT PRO and Link ECU PROSPEC Championships came to an end at Southern California’s historic Irwindale Speedway, the series has speedily announced its complete 2022 schedule.

The lineup includes eight (mostly familiar) locations for the PRO series—opening with the Streets of Long Beach (April 1-2) and culminating back at Irwindale for the finals on October 14-15. Other stops along the way include Atlanta, GA; Orlando, FL; Englishtown, NJ; Madison, IL; Monroe WA; and a new site for 2022—Utah Motorsports Park in Grantsville.

The PROSPEC series begins at Orlando Speed World (May 20-21) with stops in Englishtown, NJ, and Madison, IL, before its final round at Utah Motorsports Park on September 16-17.

“2021 was one of the most successful years in Formula DRIFT history!” says Ryan Sage, Formula DRIFT President. “Coming off 2020, which was challenging for everybody, we’re extremely grateful for the strength of support shown by the FD community—illustrating, once again, why Formula DRIFT is one of the fastest growing motorsports series in the world.”

One 2021 location missing from next year’s schedule is Erie Speedway.

“We were very impressed with our first event there, and look forward to returning in the future,” added Sage.

DRIFT fans can expect the same Knockout Qualifying Format from 2021 for this next season—which sees PRO and PROSPEC drivers running once on Friday with the bottom eight running a second elimination round. The main event on Saturday features the Top 32 battling it out for the win.

Both 2022 FD PRO and Link ECU PROSPEC Championships offer free online viewing on Formula DRIFT livestream—accessible via formulad.com as well as its social media and YouTube channels.

