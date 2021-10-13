Formula DRIFT Returns to House of Drift for Final Round of 2021 Series

It all comes down to this: After months of thrilling competition, the 2021 Formula DRIFT Pro and Prospec Championships will reach their climax at the famed Irwindale Speedway in Irwindale, CA, on Oct. 22–23. This is the Final round, and if the previous events in this year’s series are any indication, it should be a nail-biter.

For Formula DRIFT Pro drivers, the Final round caps off seven previous rounds of intense competition that puts their skills, and their teams’ resourcefulness, to the test. Record crowds have turned out this year to watch all the high-horsepower, tire-smoking action, and they’ve been treated to a slugfest: Rainy weather, crashes, and new high-speed tracks have made each round a serious challenge. Things will only get more intense when the drivers pull up to the starting line at Irwindale. Also known as the House of Drift, the track is notorious for its difficult turns and concrete walls that provide a razor-thin margin for error.

Fredric Aasbo is sitting in first place in the Pro standings heading into the Final round, followed by Chelsea DeNofa and Matt Field in second and third, respectively. But the winner of the Final round earns 100 points, which means six Pro drivers have a chance to take the lead and claim the title this year. If there’s anything we’ve learned from the previous seven rounds, it’s to expect surprises. Anything can happen when these 1,000-horsepower cars careen around the track, and whoever wins at the Final will need to pull off some especially talented driving.

For Prospec drivers, the Final round is about more than just winning a trophy—it’s a chance to kickstart their careers. The winner of the Final round automatically qualifies for the FD Pro series in 2022, and the field is wide open. Dmitriy Brutskiy currently leads the pack, but 13 drivers have a chance of taking the lead if they win the Final. With so much on the line for every driver, the Prospec heats will be some of the most exciting of the entire weekend.

Don’t miss your chance to be a part of it: Tickets are still available for the Final round at Irwindale, but hurry because amphitheater seating always sells out. Can’t make it to the event in person? Catch all the action on the free Formula DRIFT livestream, which will cover the qualifying heats on Friday and competition heats on Saturday. You can access the livestream on the FD website, YouTube page, or Facebook page.

