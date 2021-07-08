Formula DRIFT Heads to Its Second New Track: Lake Erie Speedway

If you’ve never been to a Formula DRIFT event, the 2021 season would be a great time to start—either in-person at one of the remaining rounds, or on the free-to-view livestream available for both qualifying and competition heats at every round.

At the previous three rounds, spectators have turned out in record numbers to enjoy the fast and frantic action, which was punctuated by a visit to a brand new track facility last month. If you missed it, visit formulad.com to catch up on the action at the purpose-built drift arena built around what was an NHRA drag strip in Englishtown, NJ.

Round 4 of the Formula DRIFT PRO Championship takes place at another new track—Lake Erie Speedway—marking the first time the nation’s top drifting series has visited Erie, PA, and the Great Lakes region.

Hardcore drift fans will know Lake Erie Speedway has been holding grassroots drifting for a number of years, but this is the first time the world’s best drifting series will set up camp in the pits and paddock area.

Not only is Lake Erie Speedway within driving distance of many large cities in the area, but it’s also a great travel destination at this time of year. So pack a bag for the weekend and experience the inaugural event at what will become a regular fixture of Formula DRIFT for years to come.

With three rounds under their belts, the FD PRO Championship couldn’t be closer. In fact, the top 12 drivers are within 100 points of Championship leader, Matt Field (USA), who grabbed his first round win since 2016 in New Jersey. It also represented his first win with the Falken Tire / Drift Cave Chevrolet Corvette, which he’s been developing since 2018. With more than 1,000hp under his right foot, Matt had to work hard to cope with changing conditions on a wet track but proved to be the rain master and took away the maximum 100 points for the win, catapulting himself to the top of the driver’s table.

He wrestled the position from Aurimas “Odi” Bakchis (Lithuania), who led the FD PRO Championship since the opening round at Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta, driving his V8-powered Falken Tires / Feal Suspension Nissan S15. Thanks to consistent performances, Odi sits in second place, with both drivers overdue a Championship title. Perhaps 2021 will finally be their year.

Neither driver should forget there are three former FD PRO Champions in the Top 12, who have a habit of mounting a sustained attack throughout the year. This includes 2015 FD Champion Fredric Aasbo (Norway) in the Rockstar Energy Drink Toyota GR Supra, who currently sits in third place.

Currently in ninth is 2010 and reigning FD Champion, Vaughn Gittin Jr (USA) in 1,200hp Monster Energy Ford Mustang RTR Spec 5-D. While three-time Champion Chris Forsberg (USA) is currently 10th in the NOS Energy / GT Radial Nissan 370Z, he finished second in Round 3.

Regardless of current form, Lake Erie Speedway will be new to all the FD PRO teams, so look for some new names to possibly climb the leaderboard before the end of the weekend.

If you want to attend the inaugural FD PA event at Lake Erie Speedway, we recommend you visit the Formula DRIFT website as soon as possible for event details, ticket purchases, and more.

If you can’t attend in person, hardcore Formula DRIFT fans and newbies can catch all the action on the popular free-to-view livestream broadcast. Available for both Friday qualifying and Saturday elimination heats, the livestream can be viewed via the Formula DRIFT website, the FD YouTube page or FD Facebook page.

Formula DRIFT is an all-weather event—rain or shine we send it! A wet track, as experienced in New Jersey, won’t stop the drivers and adds a challenging variable to keep everybody on their toes.

