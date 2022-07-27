Frank Thomas on Baseball, Keeping Fit Over 40, and That ‘SNL’ Nugenix Skit

When it came to Major League Baseball, Frank Thomas was a unicorn. Drafted by the Chicago White Sox in 1989, the “Big Hurt” was unlike any player who came before—the only major leaguer to go seven consecutive seasons with at least a .300 batting average, 100 RBIs, 100 runs scored, 100 walks, and 20 home runs.

In addition, Thomas was a five-time All-Star, a two-time American League MVP, and the AL batting champion in 1997. And in an era of baseball tainted by performance-enhancing drugs, Thomas was a loud critic of PEDs and proponent of drug testing. No surprise, Thomas was named to the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2014 on the first ballot. Here, he speaks to us about baseball in 2022, keeping fit, and being a spokesman for Nugenix.

Men’s Journal: What’s your take on the state of Major League Baseball in 2022?

Frank Thomas: It’s evolving into something different. I’d say it’s now more about the home runs—and strikeouts don’t matter as much. That’s not to say the talent level isn’t there. It’s just a different standard. Beyond that, you can’t really compare eras. Clearly the game is in great hands with these great young players.

Is there anyone playing the game today who approaches it the same way you did?

Well, I just wanted to make something happen every day. To be honest, I was obsessed with that. Today, you look at a guy like Mike Trout. He’s very consistent. And now we’ve got one of the greatest players to ever play the game in Shohei Ohtani. He’s just something we’ve never seen. To pitch that way and to hit that way—I mean, the guy makes it look like it’s a high school game.

You’re now a baseball analyst for FOX nationally and NBC locally in Chicago. Any other baseball-related endeavors since retirement?

I’m CEO and half owner at the Field of Dreams.