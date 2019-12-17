In case you needed something to lift you up on a Monday, we’ve found the answer. The crews from Blastr and Level 1 Productions have just released a FREEZR, a short ski film that takes the viewer completely off the ground with an aerial perspective unlike any we’ve seen in a ski film before.

FREEZR is a seven-minute video that was filmed entirely using FPV drones—there are no static shots in this edit. The result is a dreamy ride as the cameras fly through the air alongside heavy-hitting freestyle skiers like McRae Williams, Laurent De Martin, Khai Krepela, Blake Wilson, Will Wesson, Emile Bergeron, Duncan Adams, Will Berman, Chris Logan, Ethan Swadburg, and several others.

Flying down double sets of stairs, zipping underneath handrails, floating above pillows of powder, and soaring over the athletes as they throw down in the park—FREEZR checks every single box we can think of in just a few minutes, and it gives the viewer a point of view unlike anything else. As the brands state, they aimed to produce “the most unique angles ever captured of skiing.” We think they nailed it.

There’s something so wonderfully visually stimulating about this edit, and if you’re anything like us, this is just the pick-me-up you need to kickstart your week. Now plug in those headphones, press play, and check out all the action in the video above.

