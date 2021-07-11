Getting Youth Involved With Summer Surf Camp

Article written in conjunction with Sawyer.

What’s better than the joy of experiencing your first time successfully shooting down the barrel? Watching a child do it! Which is why summer surf camp is a great way to get the next generation of surfers involved.

The virtual and experiential tech platform Sawyer (hisawyer.com) has been inspiring countless youth and families to discover (or rediscover) their love of learning, from cooking classes and learning a new language, to music and arts and crafts. To inspire youth to learn how to surf, Sawyer has teamed up with Surf Happens, providing a great opportunity to teach beginner and aspiring surfers of all ages, starting as young as 4.

Currently based in SoCal, Surf Happens is led by a team of world-class instructors – many of whom were once Surf Happens students themselves. In addition to providing the highest quality surf lessons, camps and coaching to locals and visitors in Santa Barbara, the Surf Happens team have also trained students in Costa Rica, the Philippines, and most recently in China where the Surf Happens method was utilized to start the first youth surfing camps in the country. The people behind this great mission also started the Surf Happens Foundation, a 501(c)3 non-profit with a mission to provide scholarships and programs for physically, financially, and emotionally challenged children who need some ocean love.

Give the gift of catching a wave this summer with Sawyer and Surf Happens. Here are some of the great classes that are available:

Summer Travel Surf Camp

Geared towards surfers aged 8-17, these weekly classes are taught with CPR certified elite instructors. With a capacity of 10 students per week and 6 hours of instruction per day, which includes lunch, there’s lots of hands on exposure to appeal to the beginner and enthusiast surfer alike. Learn more at hisawyer.com.

Girls Surf Curl Surf Series

No boys allowed during these daily classes. Each surf day focuses on building the fundamentals of the sport, teaching safety etiquette, oceanography, and the basics of catching waves and standing up. On-land balance trainers, beach games, and fun with friends is a part of each surf day along with an environmental talk and beach clean up. Participants each receive a Surf Happens hat and are provided with new wetsuits and boards to use during the lessons. Create memories that last a lifetime. Learn more at hisawyer.com.

Perfect Day Surf Camp

Available in half day or full day sessions, this camp is designed for all levels, swimmers & non-swimmers alike. With 5:1 ratio surf instruction for those more experienced and more personal instruction for those needing more help, campers will learn how to surf (or play if conditions doesn’t allow safe surfing). These popular classes fill up fast! Learn more on hisawyer.com.

Surf & Swim Combo

This full day class (9 a.m. – 3 p.m.) is ideal for those looking to become an experienced swimmer. In the morning you’ll catch glassy waves, then in the afternoon you’ll practice open ocean swim and conditioning for Junior Guards. The all in one waterman experience. Register now at hisawyer.com.

Sawyer has tons of fun to offer beyond surfing. From cooking to music, yoga to dance, you’ll find everything you need to learn and grow, virtually or within a group setting. Get started on your journey today at HiSawyer.com.

