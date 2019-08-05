



Bryson DeChambeau is ready to defend his championship at the Northern Trust. The golfer comes into the FedExCup Playoffs tournament having won the title in 2018 (he actually set a course record at Ridgewood Country Club). While the tournament has moved to Liberty National Golf Club for 2019, DeChambeau wants the same results.

“It was satisfying to set the record and win by four shots,” DeChambeau says. “Hopefully it’s something that will never be broken. I’m going to try and see if I can do it again this year.”

Ahead of the tournament, DeChambeau spoke to Men’s Journal about his unique training style, his favorite gear, and more.

What’s your training regimen like?

I’m usually in [the gym] for about an hour a day. If not, I’m at least doing something for 30 minutes a day, making sure all my muscles are functioning at their maximum potential. If I feel they’re not, I work out the other side of my body to take the force off. If something feels a little injured, I’ll let it recover overnight. I go through this 43-movement process that’s evolved over time. Some muscles get more fatigued than others, so I mix it up depending on how I’m feeling. It’s always good to listen to your body.

Do you have any favorite workouts?

I do a lot of abs workouts and frontal plane core stuff. We’re hunched over all day long, so those help a lot. If your core is strong, you can disperse the force and pressure off the back, so there isn’t as much pain. Core workouts are possibly the most important thing for natural health.

How would you describe your approach to the game compared to other golfers?

It’s more process-oriented. I’m trying to figure out all the different elements of the game—taking all those variables in so I can be more consistent over the course of time. For the mental side of the game, my process allows me to focus on what I need to do to execute the shot rather than thinking about if I’m in the lead. I’m at this place that allows me to take my mind off the pressure and just execute.

What do you enjoy about playing in the New York City area and at Liberty National?

I love being in New York City. There’s no place like it in the rest of the world, and it’s fun that we get to have a quick little ferry ride over to Manhattan from the golf course. At Liberty National, it’s awesome that you can see Lady Liberty, the skyline of Manhattan, and the Freedom Tower. But going to Central Park is something that I would love to do.

What do you enjoy about competing in the FedEx Cup Playoffs and the Northern Trust?

It’s going to be intense with everybody vying to get into the top 30. Everyone really competes, and it’s going to take a lot of work to make it through on top. You’ve just got to go out and execute. For me, I can’t wait to go do that in front of the crowd.

What’s some gear you can’t live without?

Right now, probably my Xbox and Fortnite. I play Fortnite a lot. I love it. For golf, it’s my drivers. Those are actually my favorite pieces of gear. I like being able to hit really far.

How do you like to recover after a hard training session?

I like a healthy smoothie, protein shake, or chocolate milk. Funny enough, chocolate milk is actually a great recovery drink from what I’ve heard. It certainly tastes good.