With no crowds and pristine untouched snow, backcountry snowboarding may sound like an epic wintertime experience. But while carving down a winter dreamscape is enticing, it’s essential to remember the importance of being prepared and cautious. A dream session can turn deadly in the blink of an eye, and understanding how to read snow conditions and packing the right gear could save your life.

For a perfect example, check out this terrifying GoPro footage from snowboarder Maurice Kervin, who gets caught in a huge avalanche on Colorado’s Loveland Pass.

After dropping in a making a few turns, the snow on the steep, open face gives way and triggers a massive avalanche. With nowhere to go, Kervin’s only option is to deploy his inflatable pack and get ready for a wild 1000-foot ride down the mountain.

Thankfully, the inflatable pack kept him above the snow and saved him from being buried. Let this serve as a dramatic reminder that if you do choose to go into the backcountry, there is no substitute for the right gear and experience.

