A greater, more ridiculous, laughter-inducing partnership may never happen in the ski world. Friends, we’ve reached the top of the mountain of absurd ski fun, and standing at the flag is gridiron great Rob Gronkowski and sunglasses manufacturer Pit Viper. Today, yes 4/20 (insert weed joke here), the funky shades-makers have announced that Gronk and his family have joined the Pit Viper Experts Only Pro Team. In March 2021, the Gronkowskis and PV hit the slopes at Deer Valley to celebrate the comings-together of their shared passion for pure unadulterated two-planked athleticism, 69 jokes, dumb stunts, and overall silliness.

“Partying with the Pit Viper crew was the most fun we’ve had in a while, I’m stoked to have gotten the full ‘Party Mountain’ experience,” says Rob Gronkowski. “Skiing with them was nuts! They weren’t kidding when they said the only thing they’re serious about is having a good time.”

“The Gronkowskis are a wild bunch with the fun-loving energy that Pit Viper is all about—pretty decent skiers too,” teased Pit Viper team manager JP Gendron. “We’re stoked to have one of the world’s most legendary partiers join the family, and all we can say for now is that we think you’re going to love what we’re teeing up in the future.”

Can 10 minutes and 24 seconds of your time be spent doing something more productive than watching the video here? Maybe so. But then you wouldn’t be able to say, “Yes, I’ve seen NFL legend Rob Gronkowski with a microphone on his nipple.”

