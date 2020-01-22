Backcountry proudly announced Tuesday morning a new partnership with Olympic silver medalist, actor, and advocate Gus Kenworthy. This is the first athlete partnership Backcountry has formed as a gear and apparel brand building its own product. Kenworthy, who emerged from the Sochi 2018 Winter Games an inspirational figure, will wear Built by Backcountry apparel as he begins the build-up to the 2022 Winter Games in Beijing.

Hillary Benjamin, Senior Vice President Brand Marketing, Backcountry says of Kenworthy, “Gus is an inspiration to the outdoor community and to our team at Backcountry. As an athlete, advocate, and actor, Gus resonates with a diverse and international demographic with his messages related to inclusivity in sport and animal welfare. Our Gearheads are excited to ride along with Gus on his journey to Beijing 2022 and support the issues he stands for.”

Kenworthy came to prominence with the first of five consecutive Association of Freeskiing Professionals overall titles in 2011. Born in the United Kingdom, Kenworthy grew up in Telluride, Colorado, and burst into the American mainstream with his silver medal in slopestyle at the 2014 Winter Olympics.

Since coming out in 2015, Kenworthy has been a leading voice in the movement for equality and LGBTQ+ rights. He has recently turned his attention to Hollywood, appearing in “American Horror Story 1984.” Kenworthy’s focus returns to the mountains this winter as he begins training for Beijing 2022.

Backcountry is committed to developing athlete relationships that reflect the brand’s community and that represent the brand’s belief that everyone belongs in the backcountry. Backcountry’s partnership with Kenworthy builds on additional partnerships, such as the brand’s work with the National Ability Center, a Park City-based adaptive sports organization with global reach that empowers individuals of all abilities through outdoor adventures.

Of the partnership, Kenworthy says, “Working with Backcountry positions me well not only to train for my third Olympic Games, but to spread my message of inclusivity to the active outdoor audience. With its 20-plus years of experience and team of experts, Backcountry designs apparel with the ultimate mix of performance, style, and meticulous fit—and if it’s good enough to stand up in the backcountry, I’m confident Backcountry Gear & Apparel will give me what I need skiing the frontside.”

