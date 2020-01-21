In case you’ve been living under a rock for the last few weeks, winter’s greatest unofficial holiday is nearly upon us: That is, Super Bowl Sunday. This year’s grueling playoff run has delivered two elite teams — the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs — gearing up for the annual winner-take-all spectacle.

If nothing else, this year’s live attendees to Super Bowl LIV, Feb. 2 in Miami, will be treated to all-sensory entertainment. And on Tuesday morning, Centerplate, Ball and Bud Light announced their plan to treat the fans at Hard Rock Stadium to something else: beverages served in “infinitely recyclable” aluminum cups.

According to the press release, 50,000 aluminum cups will be available during the game. Additionally, the venue will continue to make the 20-ounce cups available throughout next year for Miami Dolphins games, University of Miami college football games, international soccer matches, and concerts, as well as other events scheduled at Hard Rock Stadium. The new cups will, in turn, eliminate more than 500,000 single-use plastic cups from the venue’s annual supply chain.

The effort is part of Hard Rock Stadium’s “Better Tomorrow 2025” campaign—along with Bud Light’s initiative to “make a Better World” with Anheuser-Busch’s noble 2025 sustainability objectives—in which the venue hopes to eliminate 99.4 percent of its single-use plastics this year.

“We’re excited to be working with like-minded partners to put sustainable solutions in the hands of football fans on this amazing stage,” Anheuser-Busch’s Vice President of Better World Adam Warrington said in a press release. “Bud Light has a storied history of celebrating NFL moments and we hope this will be the first of many occasions they can enjoy it from an infinitely recyclable cup.”

Ball had originally designed these lightweight aluminum cups in response to consumer preference continuously leaning toward sustainability. According to its press release, aluminum is the most recyclable beverage packing material on the planet. (In fact, 75 percent of all the aluminum ever produced is still in use to this day.) The cups are lightweight, durable, cool to the touch, and offer an “elevated” feel while consuming beverages. Sounds like wins across the board to us.

No matter which side of the field you fall on Super Bowl Sunday, sustainability is something that every spectator can toast. With the super-sized exposure of football’s largest stage, hopefully other venues will take notice and follow suit.

