Harden Vol. 4: Here Are All the Stylish New Colorways From James Harden’s Next Adidas Collection





James Harden is heading into the NBA season with a determination to win, and he’ll have some stylish new sneakers to help him do it. Harden and Adidas have collaborated on a new collection for Harden’s signature shoe line, the Harden Vol. 4 , which was created, designed, and inspired by Harden’s creative freedom that he brings on and off the court.

Following up on the Vol. 3 design, the new Harden Vol. 4 collection is the first for Harden’s signature line to include the Adidas LIGHTSTRIKE technology, which gives the sneaker a midsole that is the lightest Harden shoe produced yet. The new Harden Vol. 4 is first being released in four colorways, and Harden also collaborated with streetwear designer Daniel Patrick on a limited-edition colorway of the shoe.

“The process to create the Vol. 4 was a true collaboration with the adidas design team that allowed me to voice my creativity and to blend different ideas into one shoe that would showcase both my style of play on the court and my sense of style walking out of the tunnel,” said Harden in a release about the new collection. “Daniel Patrick has been setting trends with his use of bold looks and bright colors, so partnering with Daniel was the perfect way to highlight the design of the Vol. 4 and bring sport, fashion and culture together. While my friends and family get the honor of enjoying this limited first drop, everyone can look forward to the next chapter of building my signature collection.”

The new shoe was designed with Harden’s unique style and quickness in mind, allowing him to continue developing the step-back shots and spacing moves that have made Harden one of the best players in the NBA.

The Harden Vol. 4 will be available beginning October 12. The first colorway available will be “Barbershop,” followed by “Pink Lemonade” on October 26, “Candy Paint” on October 31 and “Cookies & Cream” on November 15. All shoes will be available for $130 at adidas.com and select retailers, with additional colorways available throughout the season.

Here are some of the key new features of the Harden Vol. 4 from Adidas:

The Harden Vol. 4 collection has a LIGHTSTRIKE midsole, which is a super-light midsole used to provide lightweight cushioning and on-court responsiveness for players.

The LIGHTSTRIKE tech gives full movement when you’re on the court as well as better step-in comfort, all without adding any weight to the shoe.

The midfoot band is designed for extra stability and the shoe also includes an updated traction pattern for grip on the court.

Starting November 1, Harden also will be wearing a limited-edition Harden Vol. 4 colorway that was designed in partnership with Daniel Patrick. At first, it will only be available to Harden’s friends and family. Daniel Patrick and adidas will later release a larger spring/summer collection including footwear and apparel that will be available to the public in early 2020.

“This partnership with adidas and James Harden is the perfect way to expand and challenge my creativity in the two areas I’m most passionate about, fashion and sport,” said Daniel Patrick in a release. “The look of a basketball shoe is just as important as the performance in today’s game, so we made sure to push the boundaries in both. We all worked closely together to make sure the swagger and style that James carries was brought to life with this Harden Vol. 4 colorway and through the larger adidas Basketball collection to come.”

Here are some more looks at the Harden Vol. 4 collection:

“Barbershop” (Available October 12)

“Pink Lemonade” (Available October 26)

“Candy Paint” (Available October 31)

“Cookies & Cream” (Available November 15)