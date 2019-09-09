Here’s the Badass Luxury Watch Odell Beckham Jr. Wore in an NFL Game





Odell Beckham Jr. made his NFL debut with the Cleveland Browns on Sunday in style. Beckham decided to wear a watch on the field against the Tennessee Titans in Week 1 of the NFL season, but he didn’t pick just any timepiece—he potentially picked a watch that’s worth upwards of $350,000. Beckham sported a Richard Mille watch on his wrist, picking what appears to be the RM 11-03 McLaren Automatic Flyback Chronograph model.

The watch was originally released in 2018 and retailed for $191,500 plus tax, but now on the resale/secondary market it is being sold for up to $350,000, according to Essential Watches. The watch was created in collaboration with McLaren Automotive and Richard Mille, with just 500 pieces being sold worldwide, meaning Beckham went for some exclusivity with his watch selection this time around. The watch was designed with grade 5 titanium and the timepiece also includes an 8K white gold weight segment.

Beckham, who was traded to the Browns from the New York Giants this past offseason, wore the watch despite the fact that it violated NFL rules, according to NFL Network reporter Ian Rapoport. While players are allowed to wear jewelry, “hard objects” like watches are prohibited. Beckham likely won’t face much punishment for the violation, as Rapoport reports that the “league will address it with him and the team, but that’s likely as far as it goes.” Honestly though, who cares? The watch looked cool as hell on Beckham, and if he’s fined for it by the league, it was still worth wearing to add some true style to his uniform.

While Beckham hasn’t confirmed exactly which watch he was wearing, if you look at a close-up of the watch he wore alongside the RM 11-03 McLaren Automatic Flyback Chronograph, it appears to be the same design.

Here’s a closer look at the watch Beckham wore:

Beckham isn’t the only high-profile athlete to wear a Richard Mille while playing in a big game: Rafael Nadal has worn various expensive Richard Mille watches during his career, including the $725,000 RM27-03, which he wore during the 2018 French Open and during the 2019 U.S. Open. Previously, Nadal wore the RM27-03 at the 2017 U.S. Open, and before that he wore the RM27-02 model at the 2015 U.S. Open, a $690,000 RM27 model at the 2013 U.S. Open, and a $525,000 model at the 2010 French Open.

Here’s another look at Beckham in the watch: