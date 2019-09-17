



The watch came out in 2014 and only 10 timepieces of the model were produced at the time; the limited-edition watch was then-priced at $2,020,000, according to Watch Time.

Here’s a closer look at the watch, which appears to be the model Beckham was wearing:

While the league reportedly was going to speak with Beckham and the Browns after Week 1 about the watch issue—since wearing one may apparently violate the rule against players wearing “hard objects” on their arms— clearly it did not stop Beckham from playing in the watch.

In Week 1, Beckham wore what looked like an RM 11-03 McLaren Automatic Flyback Chronograph model, which originally retailed for $191,500 plus tax, but now is valued at around $350,000. Following that game, Beckham said that he was being singled out for wearing the watch.

“If anybody else would’ve worn the watch, if it was a $20 watch, it wouldn’t [have] been no problem,” Beckham said to ESPN. “That’s just my life. If it ain’t this, it’s something else.”

Beckham returned to MetLife Stadium in the Week 2 game against the Jets, the place where he played five years for the Giants. As a member of the Browns and torched the Jets for six catches and 161 yards, including a career-best 89-yard touchdown in the 23-3 win.

