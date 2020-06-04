Here’s What It Really Takes to Make a Snowboard Film

You know the drill: ya mess with the bull, ya get the horns. Filming a video part is a grueling, season-long battle, and this little snippet from Burton and the One World crew lends a peak into the suffering that often preludes the success.

From the Burton desk:

Snowboarding isn’t just pow slashes and first try stomps. There are always some bails in between, and the making of #BurtonOneWorld is no exception. Here’s a reel to deepen your appreciation for those mind-blowing makes.

This article originally appeared on Snowboarder.com and was republished with permission.

