How 15 NFL Players Train and Get Shredded for the Football Season

In the NFL, there really is no offseason. Even when there aren’t any games being played, football players like Von Miller, Odell Beckham Jr., Khalil Mack, and J.J. Watt are still working.

But instead of being on the gridiron, these guys are crushing it in the gym.

The offseason gives players the chance to add new methods to their offseason training and to fine-tune the things they’re best at. Whether it’s Russell Wilson adding boxing workouts to his extensive routine or David Johnson crushing 500lb squats, these players know what it takes to get ready for the season.

Here’s how 13 NFL players are pumping up for the 2017 season.

