The golf season is a long and grueling one, so it’s no surprise that the top PGA stars train hard. Players like Dustin Johnson, Brooks Koepka, Jason Day, and Jordan Spieth are known for crushing big lifts in the gym, something golfers decades ago would never think of doing. Here, we take a look at the PGA Tour training that helps these golfer stay so fit.

Those players, along with a number of other American and international golfers, put their skills to the test in the Presidents Cup, a biennial event whose 2017 edition is being held at Liberty Golf Club. During the rest of the year, these guys are gripping and ripping it up all over the country and the world.

Here’s a look at how seven golfers trained through the season.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!