1. Dustin Johnson

As Dustin Johnson shows in this Instagram post, he uses powerlifting and weight training to keep himself in top form on the golf course. Johnson has put together a routine with golf trainer Joey Diovisalvi, and it’s helped him reach the biggest heights of his career. Johnson will work out up to six days per week at times, using strength training, Olympic-style lifts, single-leg movements, rotational moves, and stability work.

“Our Monday power workout is squats, deadlifts, cleans, and we integrate medicine ball workouts,” Diovisalvi told Men’s Journal. “Whether it’s one-legged overhead slams, side-to-side rotational velocity slams, reverse pivot slams on a wall—we do these things in-between every three movements. It’s a strict protocol, and he doesn’t vary that much. We go heavy on Monday. Dustin’s also gotten into SoulCycle, and since he’s doing a two-a-day routine, we do a spin bike for 30 minutes before we start the intense lifts.”

“My training and nutrition plan has really evolved over the years,” Johnson told Men’s Journal. “It’s so important for me to take care of myself mentally and physically. Working out and eating right helps me feel better and play better on the course.”

