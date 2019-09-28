6. Rickie Fowler

Rickie Fowler has continued to improve every year he’s been a pro. And while he hasn’t won a major championship yet, he’s always someone to watch at a big tournament. Fowler uses a range of workouts and exercises to stay in shape, mixing in strength training and conditioning work.

“My favorites to do are trap bar deadlifts,” Fowler told Men’s Journal. “I do a lot of isolation stuff, a lot of single-leg workouts, and a lot of work on sliders. I hate doing any kind of single-leg squat. I’d say the ones that I like most are the ones that I hate at the same time. Typically during an actual tournament week, I may only get one, maybe two days in the gym in, and those will be, if it’s earlier in the week, I’ll throw a little bit of weight around; later on, it might be just a movement day.”

