How Build a Kids’ Jump Line Roll-In With Eric Porter and His Boys

On Father’s Day weekend, we were wondering if Eric Porter might want to adopt us. Porter, who’s long made his living off riding bikes, has already passed along his passion for all-things-two-wheeled to his two boys, Miles and Owen. In this video, Porter enlists his boys to help build a new BMX and MTB Jump Roll-In for a brand new medium-size jump line in his ridiculous backyard, which already includes a pumptrack and big-kid dirt jumps.

The new jump line is meant to add a progression level for his kids between the jumptrack and the big dirt jumps. The video is a fun watch that’ll inspire you to plot your own roll-in, and will definitely leave you wishing you also lived at Porter’s house.

This article originally appeared on Bikemag.com and was republished with permission.

