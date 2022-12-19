How Golfer Justin Thomas Plans to Stay Out of the Rough

Pro golfer Justin Thomas has already been ranked No. 1 in the world and nabbed two PGA Championships over the span of his career, but he’s got his sights set on dominating the sport for a few more decades. Here’s how he plans to stay on top. — As told to Charles Thorp

Be More Sport Specific

I played all sports growing up, but to be honest golf was the only one I was ever any good at. I grew up on courses watching my father playing, and learned I had a pretty good swing when I won my first international tournament when I was only 8 years old. I’ve never been that big physically, and that’s fine for this sport. There’s a very particular skill set you need to succeed and it doesn’t involve having huge muscles. I don’t need to be able to deadlift a certain amount to be able to drive a ball 400 yards. So the workouts I do are designed specifically to give me the power and flexibility to bring the best of my natural abilities out.

I’ve worked with my trainer Kolby Tullier for six years and he’s the absolute best. I enjoy our sessions together not just because of the expertise he brings, but he also has an incredible attitude and energy. I haven’t come across anyone else out in the industry that even comes close to him. I can text him saying I feel like getting a workout in at 9p.m. on a Sunday evening or 6a.m. on a Monday morning, and he’s all-in no matter what. Not only is he working to make me better, but every day he’s trying to get better himself. Because of that, he’s training side by side with me every day.