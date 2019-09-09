



Not a bad way to start off the next chapter of your career, right?

But despite having a lot to off of the ice—including working on creating content for the production company he recently started called PeeK Productions—Subban hasn’t allowed it to take his focus off his training for the 2019-20 NHL season. In fact, Subban thinks it could be one of his best yet.

“Every morning I’m up at 5 a.m. to get started on my pre-workout before my first real workout, which is usually about 40 minutes,” Subban tells Men’s Journal. “I’m expecting us to be a hard working team this season, and my main focus, as always, is bringing back a Stanley Cup here.”

Subban spoke with Men’s Journal ahead of the NHL season to speak about his training, traveling with Vonn, and why he likes to run on ice.

Men’s Journal: What is your usual workout routine like?

P.K. Subban: It starts early in the morning. It’s really important to get my body fully activated right away. 6 a.m. I get to the gym, then I eat breakfast, then I start my second workout. Next comes lunch, which is followed by my third workout. I end my routine with treatment and any business meetings I might have that day.

Take us through a typical P.K. Subban training day. What are you focusing on?

Both in the gym and on the ice, I’ve been working on my leg muscles and increasing my speed. The game has gotten noticeably faster in recent years and you need to account for that when you’re training.

If you could use only one type of workout and exercise to train for hockey, what would it be and why?

Running drills on the ice is really the best way I’ve been able to improve my game. My ability to do the drills depends on the effort I put in while in the gym, but after working with my trainer Kam Brothers for 25 years his help in recognizing adjustments and movements that will allow me to play better have been so essential.

What is your nutritional routine like?

I’ve been limiting my carb intake lately and I’ve noticed how much quicker I’m able to see the results from the weight room. Not going to lie— it’s been tough during the off season and on vacation, but definitely worth it.

What are some of the ways you recover from your workouts?

Pilates has been helpful with my alignment and flexibility, which are both important when it comes to injury prevention. Kam, my trainer, is also committed to finding the most strategic and safest way for me to improve. I started doing Pilates this off season and it’s one of the best and smartest decisions I’ve ever made for my training. I think it’s a big reason why my body has felt better than usual this whole off season.

What are some of your favorite workouts to do?

I like to do full body movements that really engage my core. On leg day it’s all about squats, snatches and deadlifts.

What’s something unique about the way you train?

I think a majority of other professional athletes tend to start training around 7 or 8 a.m., but I’m typically up by 5 a.m. and in the gym starting my first workout.

You recently started your own production company. What are you most excited to do with it?

I’m excited to tell stories that are not just mine. The most important thing to me and my team is making meaningful content with levity. My personality is fun-loving, I laugh and joke around all the time, but I like to be taken seriously too. I was always inspired by Fresh Prince of Bel Air. It was hilarious, but at the end of the day there was a message in every episode. I want to create something that people can enjoy while also taking something sincere from it.

What is your most memorable adventure or trip you have been on?

This past summer was really special because I had never gone on vacation with the person I love. Lindsey and I went to Germany and Italy and we had the best time.