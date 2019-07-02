



NFL quarterback Deshaun Watson and the Houston Texans are on the rise. After missing most of his rookie season with an ACL injury—which came as he was putting together an MVP-level campaign—Watson led the Texans to the playoffs in 2018 and made the Pro Bowl while playing in all 16 games. Now, with a full season under his belt, Watson thinks the Texans can take a super step forward.

“I am looking forward to getting on the field and performing in front of the Houston fans,” Watson told Men’s Journal. “I do not put a lot of expectations on myself, but I know that we are going to get in what we put out this season. And hopefully that means playing in February.”

The quarterback has been spending countless hours in the gym this offseason getting into prime shape to help the Texans on the field. After showing off his supreme strength in college at Clemson with 605-pound deadlifts, Watson has been putting a focus on his cire, flexibility and injury prevention—while of course still maintaining his strength.

“The workout I would choose would be anything involving core. A lot of people do not know that the core guides and controls the whole body,” Watson says. “Because I perform on the field with advanced training and strength, a strong core is a must. It also helps deflate the risk of injury.”

Ahead of the start of training camp, Watson spoke with Men’s Journal about his training routine, working with Gatorade on the Beat the Heat program, why a strong core is important for football players, and more.

What’s your workout routine been like this offseason?

I work out four days a week which includes two hours in the weight room and one hour on the field, so three hours total. Depending on the day, I alternate between lower body, upper body, and core. My favorite of these is probably lower body. I also do a lot of flexibility work and stretching.

Take us through a Deshaun Watson workout. What’s a session like for you?

Each day, I choose one part of the body that I want to focus on. For lower body, I make sure to keep my knees locked and that I am steady with my hips and core. For upper body, I am making sure that my shoulders are stable, and I am guiding the weight properly.

How has your training evolved since coming into the NFL?

The biggest thing that I have changed is the volume of the weights that I do. I am also focusing on being more consistent with my workouts.

Look at Deshaun Watson out here deadlifting over 600 pounds pic.twitter.com/RjTvofNozm — Jordan Zirm (@clevezirm) March 20, 2017

You’ve worked with Gatorade on the Beat the Heat program. Why is that important to you?

It’s been great working with Gatorade for the Beat the Heat program and giving advice to young athletes about hydration. This program is about staying hydrated, which is important regardless if you’re an athlete or not. Hydration lets you participate and perform at a high level. The Gatorade Beat the Heat Program is so important because it teaches athletes about hydration. When it comes to staying hydrated, the earlier we can teach good habits the better. If they learn at an early age what to put in their bodies, the better off they will be later in life.

What’s something you do that people might not realize about the way you train for your sport?

I do yoga-like moves like stretching and rolling out. I also make time to focus on conditioning by doing planks and swimming.

If you could use only one type of workout to train for football, what would it be?

