



In the summer of 1957, I pitched against men. Thirty- and 40-year-olds, a few pushing 50. Bricklayers, carpenters, roofers, painters, plumbers, electricians, and machinists. They had wives, children. Their kids were my age, 16, and older. After work, they drove to our games at Seaside Park in Connecticut, across the street from the Long Island Sound, in old cars, pickup trucks loaded with tools, vans with the names of their self-owned businesses painted on the panels: “Gus Vieira, Mason Contractor.”

They parked under the shade of an oak tree. They rested a moment in their vehicles, dragged on a cigarette, exhausted. Then they took off their work belts and their construction boots and painter’s pants and ripped T-shirts. They sat there in their boxer shorts, stubbed out their cigarettes, then changed into their baseball uniforms: the White Eagles, the Stratford Merchants, the Highlanders, Lenox AA. They walked across the parking lot toward the diamond in that shoulder-shifting strut of athletes, rather than that plowman’s plod of laborers. The fans stared at them. Fathers whispered names to their young sons, pointed them out. They recounted for their sons the players’ athletic exploits of years ago in high school, college, the pros, before they became “workingmen” with unshaven faces. Their caps were pulled low over their foreheads as if to hide their weary eyes. But every time they wore those dirty uniforms, they were reminded of a time when they had been someone, looked up to, admired, set apart, when they had a future.

The author during his stint in the Braves’ farm system