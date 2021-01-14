Once a year, board nerds from across the Pacific Northwest crowd the frigid shores and snowy peaks of Vancouver Island in pursuit of one of the most sought-after experiences in board riding: the WestCoast Triple Plank—a mad dash to skate, snowboard, and surf in the same day. The holy trifecta may be a far off bucket-list item for most, but West Coast Triple Plank Fundraiser has shaped it into a yearly event.

Likeminded boarders, by the van load, traditionally compete in a friendly surf contest at Cox’s Bay, a skate jam in downtown Tofino, off Canada’s West Coast,

and a banked slalom snowboard race at Mount Washington, OR, over the course of an eventful weekend. Overall winners are crowned, friends are made, camp fires are had, and all proceeds go toward the Central WestCoast Forest Society (CWFS).

Sounds dreamy, doesn’t it?

Due to the current pandemic challenges and restrictions, the West Coast Triple Plank is transitioning toward a virtual skate-snow-surf video contest as an alternative way to raise funds and awareness for the CWFS and promote the joys of the triple plank.

“We wanted to create a way to keep people stoked, while doing the stuff that they love,” says Marie-France Roy, co-founder of the event. “Even in the state of a world pandemic, we can’t forget the importance of protecting our playgrounds and keeping our communities engaged.”

What some refer to as “the best weekend ever” will be deeply missed. But a revamped format means new opportunity. Now, boarders around the world are encouraged to push their boundaries, check off bucket-list goals, and win great prizes, all while supporting a good cause and being safe.

“It’s all about fundraising with good people, for a good cause, while doing what we love,” Roy adds.

If you’re interested in learning more, please see the official format guidelines below.

How to Enter the Virtual WestCoast Triple Plank Contest

All skill levels welcome! We encourage creativity and participation over performance.

Video Length: All Video edits must be under 2 minutes maximum.

Quality: No professional cinematography or media required, basic iPhone, GoPro, handycam footage all welcome.

Categories: Men’s and Women’s, Pro, Amateur, Youth (18 and under). Snow, Skate, and Surf can be entered individually or Trifecta (all three: snow, skate and surf.) Participants can also enter only one or two categories out of three.

Prizes: Prizes from our generous partners will be awarded to each category winners. There will be several extra awards such as Most Creative, Best theme, Best Humor, Best Style, Best Bails, Most Original, Best Props, etc…Get creative and make it fun! No rules!

Cost of Entry & Registration: $20 minimum donation directly to CWFS. Please register here.

Contest duration: Please make sure all footage is captured between December 1 2020 and July 1 2021.

Range: Worldwide! This online format allows people from all over the globe to enter.

Submissions: Edits to be submitted online before July 1st 2021, uploading details TBD.

