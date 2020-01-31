The biggest sporting event of the year is coming on Sunday: Super Bowl 54 between the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers in Miami. The game puts one of the top defenses in the league, the second-ranked Niners unit, against the high-scoring Chiefs, powered by 2018 NFL MVP Patrick Mahomes at quarterback.

If you’re hosting or heading to a Super Bowl party this year, but don’t have a cable package, don’t fret: The game will be streaming on a number of different apps and services that will allow you to watch anyway. The matchup starts at 6:30 p.m. on February 2 with coverage from FOX, live from Miami at Hard Rock Stadium, home of the Miami Dolphins.

Here’s a look at the ways you can stream Super Bowl 54 on Sunday:

Fox Sports Streaming: Fox is handling the television coverage for the Super Bowl this year and Fox Sports will be live-streaming the game on Sunday night. The stream of the game is free through Fox Sports on various platforms, including on the Fox Sports Live website online, as well as the Fox Sports app and Fox Deportes app on streaming devices, computers, tablets, and your smartphone. To watch for free, all you’ll need to do is create a FoxSports profile.

Streaming Devices: If you have an Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Google Chromecast, or other streaming gear devices, you’ll be able to watch the Super Bowl through the Fox Sports apps on those services. Usually you would need a TV provider login to watch on the streaming devices, but for Super Bowl Sunday, Fox is allowing you to tune in without it.

Other Streaming Options: If you don’t have access to the services or online channels mentioned above, you’re still in luck: The game will be streamed on the NFL Mobile app, as well as Yahoo Sports app. Along with those services, the NFL.com website will also have a stream of the game.

Audio Streaming: Even if you don’t get the chance to watch the game, you can stay tuned to all the action through audio and radio streaming. The game will be broadcast on NFL Game Pass, Sirius XM, on the TuneIn internet radio service, and on Westwood One‘s channel. See how to access those services here.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!