IKON Pass Announces New Deal for Pass Holders Next Season

When Alterra Mountain Company ceased operations at their North American resorts and the use of their IKON Pass on March 15, many skiers were left wondering if they’d be compensated for the shortened season caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tuesday, Alterra announced their plan to offer a $200 discount to current pass holders who renew their IKON Pass for next season. They have also extended the early-season purchase window to May 27.

The new plan effectively doubles the $100 discount typically given to IKON Pass holders who renew early for the following season. (The discount given to Base Pass holders will be increased from $50 to $100).

Alterra also released a video today, urging skiers to unify during these difficult times. Along with the video, the company had this to say:

“Here’s to a community born in the mountains. Because, while seasons change, the mountains always endure. Whether it be from big city or small snowy town—we’re all riders and skiers. And, when we stand together, we’re as tall as the mountains. We are the mountains.”

This article originally appeared on Powder.com and was republished with permission.

