Being Honest With P.K. Subban: Trade Reaction, Lindsey Vonn, and More

NHL star P.K. Subban sits down and gets honest with Men’s Journal from the comfort of his own home. The New Jersey Devils’ defenseman gives us his candid take on the trade that sent him to New Jersey, how he originally broke the ice with skiing superstar Lindsey Vonn (his now fiance), when he hopes to have kids, and much more.

For some much-needed, midweek relief from everything going on right now, we suggest that you kick up your feet and tune in to the video above to catch a glimpse inside Subban’s quarantined world right now.

