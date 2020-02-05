A Look at the Invited Athlete List for the 2020 Winter Dew Tour

With the preliminary invites sent out this week, this year’s Winter Dew Tour is set to host over 100 athletes at Copper Mountain. Past Dew Tour competitors including Stale Sandbech, Anna Gasser, Alexander Ferreira, and Kelly Sildaru will be among the first to receive their invites, as well as plenty of others who have made waves in the contest circuit last season. The Dew Tour’s highly anticipated new location is quickly shaping up to be a progressive competition space for the skiers and riders, not to mention the prime viewing areas and activations that will be available for spectators.

This year’s slopestyle competition will have invited riders sessioning three jumps and four rails for a total of seven hits in a single top-to-bottom run. The slopestyle qualifier for men’s ski and snowboard will feature 16 riders and will be given two runs with their top run will be judged on overall impression. The men’s final will take the top nine from the qualifier and include the winner from the 2018 Winter Dew Tour. The women’s ski and snowboard slopestyle go straight into a final with a field size of eight competitors. Both the men’s and women’s slopestyle finals will be judged on their best run out of three.

Moving on over to pipe, riders will be faced with tackling the modified superpipe course. Ten men and eight women in ski and snowboard disciplines will head straight into a final and will be judged on their best one run out of three.

Dew Tour’s one-of-a-kind Team Challenge competition invites three of the top ski and snowboard brands to build a team consisting of one male and one female for slopestyle, modified superpipe, and streetstyle disciplines, for a total of six riders per team. Each section will be a best of two run format where athletes will be judged based on overall impression. The best of two run scores from each male and female athlete in each section counts. These two scores are then combined for a total team section score. Scores from all three sections are then totaled up for one overall score, making the highest-scoring team the winner.

Dew Tour is coming to Copper Mountain February 6–9, 2020.

Men and Women Snowboard

Men Snowboard Slopestyle:

Mark McMorris (Confirmed)

Red Gerard (Confirmed)

Max Parrot (Confirmed)

Rene Rinnekangas (Confirmed)

Chris Corning (Confirmed)

Mons Roisland (Confirmed)

Sven Thorgren (Confirmed)

Darcy Sharpe (Confirmed)

Yuki Kadono (Confirmed)

Takeru Otsuka (Confirmed)

Stale Sandbech (Confirmed)

Marcus Kleveland (Confirmed)

Lyon Farrell (Confirmed)

Luke Winklemann (Confirmed)

Judd Henkes (Confirmed)

Mikey Ciccarelli (Confirmed)

Fridtjof Tischendorf (Confirmed)

Kyle Mack (Confirmed)

Women Snowboard Slopestyle:

Julia Marino (Confirmed)

Hailey Langland (Confirmed)

Zoi Sadowski-Synnott (Confirmed)

Enni Rukajarvi (Confirmed)

Anna Gasser (Confirmed)

Jamie Anderson (Confirmed)

Miyabi Onitsuka (Confirmed)

Silje Norendal (Confirmed)

Men Snowboard Modified Superpipe:

Toby Miller (Confirmed)

Chase Josey (Confirmed)

Jake Pates (Confirmed)

Scotty James (Confirmed)

Danny Davis (Confirmed)

Taylor Gold (Confirmed)

Louie Vito (Confirmed)

Pat Burgener (Confirmed)

Yuto Totsuka (Confirmed)

Jan Scherrer (Confirmed)

Women Snowboard Modified Superpipe:

Maddie Mastro (Confirmed)

Jiayu Liu (Confirmed)

Queralt Castellet (Confirmed)

Haruna Matsumoto (Confirmed)

Kurumi Imai (Confirmed)

Brooke D’Hondt (Confirmed)

Jamie Anderson (Confirmed)

Zoe Kalapos (Confirmed)

Men Snowboard Streetstyle:

Jesse Paul (Confirmed)

Nate Haust (Confirmed)

Ozzy Henning (Confirmed)

Darcy Sharpe (Confirmed)

Dylan Alito (Confirmed)

Brandon Davis (Confirmed)

Drayden Gardner (Confirmed)

Miles Fallon (Confirmed)

Zak Hale (Confirmed)

Rene Rinnekangas (Confirmed)

Women Snowboard Streetstyle

Alexis Roland (Confirmed)

Nora Beck (Confirmed)

Jill Perkins (Confirmed)

Maria Thomsen (Confirmed)

Silvia Mittermueller (Confirmed)

Men and Women Ski

Men Ski Slopestyle:

Evan McEachran (Confirmed)

Alex Hall (Confirmed)

Oystein Braaten (Confirmed)

Andri Ragettli (Confirmed)

Alex Beaulieu-Marchand (Confirmed)

Nick Goepper (Confirmed)

Ferdinand Dahl (Confirmed)

Teal Harle (Confirmed)

Fabian Bosch (Confirmed)

Birk Rudd (Confirmed)

Oscar Wester (Confirmed)

Colby Stevenson (Confirmed)

Max Moffatt (Confirmed)

Oliwer Magnusson (Confirmed)

Mark Hendrickson (Confirmed)

Colin Wili (Confirmed)

Gus Kenworthy (Confirmed)

Women Ski Slopestyle:

Kelly Sildaru (Confirmed)

Johanne Killi (Confirmed)

Sarah Hoefflin (Confirmed)

Maggie Voisin (Confirmed)

Mathilde Gremaud (Confirmed)

Megan Oldham (Confirmed)

Giulia Tanno (Confirmed)

Caroline Claire (Confirmed)

Men Ski Modified Superpipe:

Alex Ferreira (Confirmed)

David Wise (Confirmed)

Aaron Blunck (Confirmed)

Birk Irving (Confirmed)

Nico Porteous (Confirmed)

Noah Bowman (Confirmed)

Hunter Hess (Confirmed)

Brendan MacKay (Confirmed)

Taylor Seaton (Confirmed)

Lyman Currier (Confirmed)

Women Ski Modified Superpipe:

Cassie Sharpe (Confirmed)

Kelly Sildaru (Confirmed)

Rachael Karker (Confirmed)

Brita Sigourney (Confirmed)

Devin Logan (Confirmed)

Sabrina Cakmakli (Confirmed)

Zoe Atkin (Confirmed)

Abigale Hansen (Confirmed)

Men Ski Streetstyle:

LJ Strenio (Confirmed)

Jake Mageau (Confirmed)

Alex Bellemare (Confirmed)

Lupe Hagearty (Confirmed)

Antti Ollila (Confirmed)

Sam Zahner (Confirmed)

Alex Hall (Confirmed)

Siver Voll (Confirmed)

Sean Jordan (Confirmed)

Will Berman (Confirmed)

Women Ski Streetstyle:

Taylor Lindquist (Confirmed)

McKenna Brown (Confirmed)

Brooke Potter (Confirmed)

Mathilde Gremaud (Confirmed)

Kelly Sildaru (Confirmed)

Johanne Killi (Confirmed)

