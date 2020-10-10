Ishod Wair Wins Pacifico Downtown Open S.K.A.T.E Championship

With skate contests on pause for the past six months due to the pandemic, this week featured an exciting moment for professional skateboarding––a return to competition.

On Thursday, a Chicago warehouse was transformed to host the Downtown Open S.K.A.T.E Championship, hosted by Pacifico. The virtual, live-streamed competition featured six professional skateboarders competing in an epic S.K.A.T.E. battle.

The objective of the game? Be the last skater to accrue the letters S-K-A-T-E––essentially the skate world’s version of H.O.R.S.E. in basketball. The skaters challenged each other to complete various tricks on a set of stairs and a pair of rails. While the Windy City is Chaz Ortiz’s hometown, it was Ishod Wair who took the crown in the three-way final against TJ Rogers and Jamie Foy.

Catch the highlights from the event above. Or check out the full replay here.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!