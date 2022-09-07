Italian Grand Prix 2022: 7 Drivers to Watch This Weekend

The Italian Grand Prix is one of the great races on the Formula 1 calendar. It is an institution unto itself—it began in 1921, three decades before F1 became an organized circuit—and it has appeared on the calendar in every single F1 season. All but one of those races took place at the Autodromo Nazionale di Monza, a.k.a. “the Temple of Speed,” which is one of the most beloved tracks in the world.

This race doesn’t count for more points than any other on F1’s schedule, but points are no longer the main story anyway if your focus is the championship battles. Max Verstappen is going to walk to the World Drivers’ Championship this year, and his Red Bull Racing team will breeze through to the Constructors’ title. Fortunately, the Italian Grand Prix is a big enough deal that it’s still worth watching, even if the championships are no longer competitive. Last year, to name one example, it produced a shock result when the two McLaren drivers, Daniel Ricciardo and Lando Norris, finished first and second.

Qualifying is at 10 a.m. (EDT) on Saturday with the race following at 9 a.m. (EDT) on Sunday. It should be an ideal way to start a fun couple of days of sports-watching. Here are seven drivers to watch this weekend.

