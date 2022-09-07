Italian Grand Prix 2022: 7 Drivers to Watch This Weekend

Well, Verstappen is always the guy to watch. He is currently making F1 races incredibly boring, at least at the top. Two races ago, he started 14th on the grid at the Belgian Grand Prix and cruised through the field to win by 18 seconds over his teammate, Sergio Perez. He made that incredible feat look preposterously easy.

This past weekend, he won his home-country Dutch Grand Prix by four seconds over Mercedes’ George Russell. He started in first place and never lost command of the race even as some pit stop sequencing briefly knocked him out of the lead. Verstappen is going to win the title, but he’d surely like to win the Italian Grand Prix—it’s one of the increasingly few events he has yet to win. Bad luck has plagued him at Monza before: He retired his car in his last two tries on the track.

