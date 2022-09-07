Italian Grand Prix 2022: 7 Drivers to Watch This Weekend

George Russell gets past team mate Lewis Hamilton, but not without a fright! 😰#DutchGP #F1 pic.twitter.com/kJoeKykBFL — Formula 1 (@F1) September 4, 2022 2 / 7

Hamilton had a rough Sunday at the Dutch Grand Prix. A late safety car gave Mercedes a chance to bring Hamilton’s car into the pits for fresh tires without losing as much time as he normally would. In theory, that gave Hamilton a shot to beat Verstappen in the Netherlands—a particularly sweet victory.

But Mercedes did not pit Hamilton and instead brought in his teammate George Russell, leaving Hamilton as an inevitable overtake victim for Verstappen, who went on to win the race, and Russell, who finished second. An infuriated Hamilton chewed out his team over the radio, though he apologized afterward, noting the car’s strong pace. Maybe Mercedes can get Hamilton a win at the Temple of Speed?

