Italian Grand Prix 2022: 7 Drivers to Watch This Weekend

Leclerc has had a massively frustrating season. He has been the biggest victim of Ferrari’s various vehicle reliability and strategy issues. Early in the season, he was the favorite to win the drivers’ title. He is now a distant second behind Verstappen—far enough out of reach that he has effectively no chance of claiming the prize.

He now finds himself in a tie for second with Perez, Verstappen’s teammate, and with limited breathing room in front of Russell, who’s in third. Leclerc has won at Monza before, and his Italian team is the crowd favorite there. Perhaps he can ride race day emotion to victory. But if previous races are any indication, he’ll ride that race day emotion into the pit lane when Ferrari makes a baffling strategy call that costs him six places at a crucial moment.

