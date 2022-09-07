Italian Grand Prix 2022: 7 Drivers to Watch This Weekend

4. Daniel Ricciardo, McLaren

Ricciardo has had a rough ride in his two-season run at McLaren. He has repeatedly underperformed against teammate Lando Norris, and McLaren has not figured out how to get the most out of a driver who was long regarded as one of the most talented in F1.

Ricciardo is now a lame duck at McLaren for the rest of 2022 (he won’t race for McLaren next year), but he’s returning to the site of his greatest triumph with the team: his win at the Italian Grand Prix in 2021. Track comfort only takes a driver so far, and Ricciardo needed a lot of things to break his way to get that win. But maybe he can find some juice on a circuit where he’s won before. It would certainly help him as he looks to secure a racing seat for 2023.

