Italian Grand Prix 2022: 7 Drivers to Watch This Weekend

Speaking of McLaren: Norris, too, had a great race at Monza in 2021 and perhaps would’ve passed Ricciardo for the win if McLaren’s pit wall had not ordered him to avoid tussling with his teammate. He’s also the much better of the two McLaren drivers, at least in their current cars, and has easily been the most productive driver in F1 not driving for Red Bull, Ferrari, or Mercedes. He has finished seventh in four of the last five races and is also comfortably in that position in the drivers’ standings.

If someone on one of the top three teams slips up at the Italian Grand Prix, then Norris will likely take full advantage. He’s the only driver outside those teams to take a podium all season—just once, at the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix (also in Italy) near the beginning of the 2022 season.

