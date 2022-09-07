Italian Grand Prix 2022: 7 Drivers to Watch This Weekend

2️⃣ Haas', 1️⃣ Aston Martin



Both Mick Schumacher and Kevin Magnussen made moves on their way to getting double points for @HaasF1Team 🤩#AustrianGP #F1 pic.twitter.com/VvYZ5X7yDk — Formula 1 (@F1) July 13, 2022 6 / 7

Magnussen has missed the points in the last four races, his second long drought of the year. He’s sitting 10th in the drivers’ standings with 22 points but has watched Sebastian Vettel close to within two points of him, and he also has Ricciardo and Pierre Gasly (19 and 18 points, respectively) right on his tail.

A flagging performance could easily drop Magnussen several places in the standings. He also hasn’t finished in the points at Monza since 2014, when he raced for McLaren in his first year in F1. In his last two appearances, in 2019 and ‘20, he had to retire his car. He could use a rapid turnaround here.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!